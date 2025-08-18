Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Update: Hombale's devotional-epic breaks into the enviable Rs 250 crore gross worldwide club on 4th Sunday

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, produced by Kleen Productions and presented by Hombale Films, broke into the Rs 250 crore gross worldwide club on its 4th Sunday at the Indian box office. This is an exceptional feat for a movie that took a global start of around Rs 2 crore gross. The film braved the Saiyaara storm and also demolished its Hollywood competition, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Films that released in subsequent weeks, like Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, War 2 and Coolie couldn't stop it, to the point that even its 4th Monday collections are higher than its opening day.

Mahavatar Narsimha Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide (Excluding 3D); Continues Glorious Box Office Run

Mahavatar Narsimha is not just a movie, but a movement. Non theatre-going audiences are turning up to watch the movie, and many theatres are having viewers remove their slippers outside of the auditorium. The collections of the movie in India stand at Rs 228 crore after 24 days. If 3D charges are to be added, the gross collections rise up to Rs 253 crore. We have not been adding 3D charges for movies since the start, so that element is always for the readers to assume. The overseas collections of the movie are at an incredible USD 2.5 million (Rs 22 crore), taking the movie to Rs 250 crore worldwide after 24 days.

The Bifurcation Of The Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Collection Of Mahavatar Narsimha After The 4th Weekend Is As Under

India Rs 228 crore (excluding 3D charges) Overseas Rs 22 crore Total Rs 250 crore after 24 days

Mahavatar Narsimha Will End As One Of The Most Profitable Indian Movies Of 2025

The movie's trend doesn't cease to amaze. There is a lot of steam still left in the animated film. It can fancy itself a Rs 325 crore plus worldwide finish. Made at a budget of just Rs 30 crore including print and publicity, the producer and the presenter are going to make a bank. A profit amount in excess of Rs 125 crore will be divided between Kleen Productions and Hombale Films.

Thanks To Mahavatar Narsimha, Animation Has Become A Serious Genre In India

The biggest takeaway is that animation, which wasn't considered to be a serious genre, has now started to be looked at as one. The Mahavatar Universe is expected to be extremely profitable based on the costs at which it is made, and the massive audience that it caters to.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

