Top Day 1 Box Office Openers For Hindi Films In 2023: Satyaprem Ki Katha emerges the 6th biggest opener

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani led Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, has taken an opening of around Rs 8.50 crores nett at the Indian box office. It is among the top 5 openers for both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and that is a pretty decent result. It has managed to emerge as the 6th biggest Hindi film opener of the year so far, behind Pathaan, Adipurush, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bholaa.



Satyaprem Ki Katha had very modest pre-release expectations and the film has opened just as it was expected to. Aided by Bakri Eid, the Kartik-Kiara starrer took a reasonable start. The reports are favourable and that should kick in for the film over the weekend after a slightly soft Friday. The film is heading towards an opening weekend of around Rs 35 crores nett as of now and rest of it depends on the trend and factors involving producer intervention.

The top 3 multiplex chains in India namely PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have managed to nett around Rs 5.30 crores. They have made up 60 percent of the film's collections as is the case with most films targetting metros. The three national chains have a substantial amount of anomalous bookings. While it still is a long way to go for the film to reach hit numbers, what seems assured is it doing respectable numbers.

Following are the top day 1 Hindi film openers of 2023 for the Hindi language:

1. Pathaan: Rs 55 crores

2. Adipurush: Rs 32.5 crores

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 13.5 crores

4. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 13.25 crores

5. Bholaa: Rs 10.50 crores

6. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 8.75 crores

7. The Kerala Story: Rs 7.50 crores

8. Shehzada: Rs 5.50 crores

9. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Rs 5.25 crores

