10 Movies releasing in theaters this week (October 6-12): Controll, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders and The Smashing Machine

The October 6 to 12 week brings a bunch of interesting films for you to dig into. Take your pick from the list below.

1. Tron: Ares

Targeting the increase in AI involvement in today’s world, the film targets the introduction of a highly sophisticated program, Ares, which enters the human world. It is sent on a dangerous mission, with the target of AI’s first meeting with humans.

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Gillian Anderson

Jeff Bridges, Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Gillian Anderson Director: Joachim Rønning

Joachim Rønning Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction, Action

Science Fiction, Action Release Date: October 10, 2025

2. The Smashing Machine

After receiving the Silver Lion at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, The Smashing Machine is here for its theatrical release. It follows the story of a struggling, dr*g addict, former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter, Mark Kerr, and his girlfriend, Dawn Staples, as they stumble in and out of a relationship while balancing their troubled lives and his

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk Director: Benny Safdie

Benny Safdie Language: English

English Genre: Biography, Sports, Drama

Biography, Sports, Drama Release Date: October 10, 2025

3. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

An age-old myth weakens the energy of a village as Nellikkampoyil grapples with its aftereffects. A group of young men, led by Shyam who joins hands with his close friends from the village, try to find the truth behind the story.

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha

Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha Director: Noufal Abdullah

Noufal Abdullah Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Release Date: October 10, 2025

4. Room No. 111

Karthik and Divya go against the wishes of their parents to get married and start a life together. They are blessed with a daughter who cannot speak, and during one such family outing, the father and the child pass away. Divya suspects it is a plot from her kin and steps out to dig through the mystery alongside a journalist named Priya.

Cast: Dharma Keerthiraj, Apoorva, Garima Singh

Dharma Keerthiraj, Apoorva, Garima Singh Director: Bhumireedy Chandra Mouli Reedy

Bhumireedy Chandra Mouli Reedy Language: Kannada, Telugu

Kannada, Telugu Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Release Date: October 10, 2025

5. Sasivadane

Sasi and Raghava are two people madly in love. Sasivadane follows their journey from their first meeting to the time they spend together at the beautiful Konaseema, where not just happiness but a lot of trouble awaits the couple.

Cast: Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad

Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad Director: Sai Mohan Ubbana

Sai Mohan Ubbana Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Release Date: October 10, 2025

6. The Constable

A new case befalls a small-town constable, but it is not as simple as it seems. Mysterious deaths surround the town of Mokila, and he must now join hands with his colleague-cum-best friend and a longtime fan to get to the bottom of it.

Cast: Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, Varun Sandesh, Madhulika Varanasi, Muralidhar Goud

Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, Varun Sandesh, Madhulika Varanasi, Muralidhar Goud Director: Aryan Subhan S.K.

Aryan Subhan S.K. Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Release Date: October 10, 2025

7. Marutham

The film follows a farmer named Kanniappan who must protect his ancestral land from greedy people who are threatening to take control of it. It gets secretly mortgaged, and he gets entangled in problematic loan practices.

Cast: Aruldoss, Maran, Saravanan Subbaiah, Dinamodhu Nagaraj, Mathew Varghese

Aruldoss, Maran, Saravanan Subbaiah, Dinamodhu Nagaraj, Mathew Varghese Director: V. Gajendran

V. Gajendran Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: October 10, 2025

8. Controll

The film follows a highly qualified cybercrime army officer who is tasked with solving a case messing with the youth and oldies alike. He tries to stop the crime before it reaches an even wider range of people.

Cast: Thakur Anoop Singh, Priya Anand, Rohit Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Palak Jaiswal, Karan Singh Chhabra, Rudrashish Majumder

Thakur Anoop Singh, Priya Anand, Rohit Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Palak Jaiswal, Karan Singh Chhabra, Rudrashish Majumder Director: Safdar Abbas

Safdar Abbas Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Release Date: October 10, 2025

9. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Four people meet up for a casual dinner, where the host, Rohit, ends up joking to his friends about finding a corpse in a car’s trunk. The unexpected jest soon turns into an eventful night in their lives as shocking developments shake their foundations.

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania

Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania Director: Anshuman Jha

Anshuman Jha Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Thriller, Dark Comedy

Thriller, Dark Comedy Release Date: October 10, 2025

10. Saira Khan Case

The story follows the struggles of a mother who seeks rightful custody of her children after undergoing a ‘triple-talaq’ situation and fights the law to enforce her rights.