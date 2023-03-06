Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Advance Booking: Ranbir-Shraddha's film sells over 25000 tickets in national chains

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, releases in theatres on the 8th of March, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The film has got the right amount of buzz and excitement among audiences and is expected to take a good start at the box office, Before getting to the part that matters, it is to be noted that this genre doesn't have many takers on the face of it in today's time, and the last rom-com that did a business of over Rs 100 crores was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, again directed by Luv Ranjan. Although Rs 100 crore is no benchmark, it indicates some sort of acceptance that the film has got.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Has Already Sold 25,900 Tickets In National Chains As At 6:30PM, A Couple Of Days Prior To Its Release

Makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened the advance bookings for their film on the 5th of March, three days prior to its release. The numbers coming from the three national chains indicate that the film is poised to take a good start at the box office. The film has sold 13,700 tickets in PVR, 8,000 tickets in Inox and 4,200 tickets in Cinepolis for a cummulative count of 25,900 tickets as at 6:30pm, two days prior to its release. The booking trajectory is quite on expected lines and it is set to sell a total of 75,000 tickets in national chains before the day of its release.

The Advance Booking Trajectory Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is Better Than The Bookings Of Top Billing Actor Films Post Pandemic

The advance sales are better than the likes of Laal Singh Chaddha and Vikram Vedha, and slightly lower than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and that means one can expect an opening day of around Rs 13-14 crores, if all goes well. Considering the fact that rom-com as a genre doesn't have much going its way and also the fact that films post pandemic are very carefully chosen by audiences for theatrical viewing, the numbers look good at the moment. As is the case with most films post pandemic, if Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar resonates with its viewers, it will see an uninterrupted run at the theatres, till the release of Bholaa.

The expectations from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are high because it can be instrumental in reviving rom-com as a genre in the country. There was a dedicated audience for these kind of films early last decade and it has only diminished ever since. Luv Ranjan has an excellent track record when it comes to rom-coms. The advance booking for this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is encouraging and it indicates that the assets of film have been received well. It is now over to the movie to make a mark and prove to be the much needed hit that the Hindi Film Industry has been searching for.

You can watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at a theatre near you from the 8th of March, 2023

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Preview: Ranbir, Shraddha film's runtime, screen count, advance booking