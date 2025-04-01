US Box Office: Snow White reflects a harsh drop in its worldwide collection in the 2nd weekend

Disney’s recent popular release Snow White was a widely hyped film when it was announced but the hype for the film came down when the film actually released at the box office. Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and stars Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap and Gal Gadot in its leading cast.

Snow White 2nd Weekend Box Office Performance

As already known, Snow White initially suffered from no hype and is now suffering from harshly negative reviews from the audience and the critics alike. This live action fantasy film has grossed $21.6M from the overseas markets which shows a harsh drop of 51.2% when compared to its opening day. Its international cume for the period stood at $75.8M only.

This Gal Gadot starrer is made at a budget of $250M so even though the film recently crossed the big $100M mark at the worldwide box office, it still won’t be anywhere near a success. Its current US box office total stands at $66.9M contributing in its total worldwide gross till date to $142.7M.

Behind this sharp drop, a big factor besides the negative reception of the film is the new Hollywood release A Working Man. The film is an action thriller by David Ayer starring Jason Statham, Michael Peña and David Harbour. This newly released action thriller collected $15.2M overtaking Snow White at the 2nd weekend of its run with $14.2M US box office gross.

Another new release which tackled Snow White heavily was The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1. The film collected $11.4M on its opening weekend at the box office, standing against Snow White in its 2nd weekend.

Snow White and its Losses

The heavy losses for this Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler starrer Snow White were already predicted by many when the film opened to a much poorer note than expected at the US Box office. With its current pace at the box office, Snow White is looking to end its run with $215M - $235M worldwide gross collection at the box office.

Snow White in Theatres

Snow White is currently running in theatres. The film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures, directed by Marc Webb and features Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap and Gal Gadot leading the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

