Vidaamuyarchi Advance Bookings Update: Ajith Kumar proves why he is still a 'King of Openings'

Vidaamuyarchi is soaring high with its advance sales. The much-awaited action thriller is selling tickets like hotcakes with each passing hour. The Ajith Kumar starrer is all set to take a banger start at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi records Rs 12 crore pre-sales for Day 1 in Tamil Nadu

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi has sold around 6.35 lakh tickets in 3000 plus shows across 415 cinemas in Tamil Nadu. The movie has already bagged Rs 12 crore in pre-sales for the opening day alone. The phenomenal pace in the advance sale indicates that the movie is all set to take a bumper opening.

Keeping the opening day advances aside, the movie has registered massive pre-sales worth Rs 23 crore for the opening weekend. Interestingly, the movie will enjoy a four-day weekend as it will be released on Thursday (February 6th).

The movie marks the return of Ajith Kumar to the big screen after his previous release, Thunivu (2023). If Vidaamuyarchi opened to superlative word-of-mouth, the film has the potential to blow the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi expected to mark entry in Top 5 openings of all time in Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar is among the most bankable Superstars down South. His last release, Thunivu, had taken an opening of Rs 21 crore, which was also in a clash with the Thalapathy Vijay film.

Vidaamuyarchi is expected to mark its entry into the top 5 opening-day collections of all time at the Tamil box office. With Rs 28 crore, Valimai is currently the biggest opener of Ajith Kumar. It will be interesting to see where the upcoming biggie stands among the opening day flagbearers of Tamil cinema.

Top 5 All-Time Biggest Openers In Tamil Nadu Are As Follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Beast 2022 Rs 35 crore 2 Leo 2023 Rs 34 crore 3 Sarkar 2018 Rs 32.80 crore 4 The GOAT 2024 Rs 31.50 crore 5 Valimai 2022 Rs 28 crore

