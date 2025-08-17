EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day Coolie Coolie

War 2 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. starrer Worldwide Hits 200cr, Overseas Letdown

More than the numbers, it’s the trend that disappoints. Typically, Hindi films that release mid-week start slow but pick up through the weekend. That hasn’t happened here.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Aug 17, 2025  |  03:31 PM IST |  188K
war 2,
Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan in War 2 (image courtesy of YRF)

War 2 has put up a poor show internationally, grossing just over USD 5 million in its first three days of release, including previews. By the close of business on Saturday, the overseas tally for the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. starrer stands at USD 5.30 million (Rs. 46 crore) approx. With Rs. 161 crore coming from India, the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs. 207 crore.

More than the numbers, it’s the trend that disappoints. Typically, Hindi films that release mid-week start slow but pick up through the weekend. That hasn’t happened here. In fact, the sales for the weekend looked better prior to release, but post-release, the trend collapsed. For instance, Saturday was tracking for AUD 300–350K in Australia based on pre-sales, but the film barely scraped past AUD 200K. A similar story has played out across other territories. Yes, the reception is mixed, but even poorly received films generally see at least a semblance of Saturday growth; War 2 did not.

The Overseas Box Office Collections of War 2 are as follows:

Day Gross
Previews USD 950,000
Thursday USD 1,400,000
Friday USD 1,500,000
Saturday USD 1,450,000
   
Total USD 5,300,000

The film started with a USD 2.35 million opening day, including USD 950K previews, which wasn’t all that great, but even from there, the film could have reached USD 7.50 million for the four-day weekend. However, now it is looking at USD 6.25 million, and from there, it is not a certainty if the film will even cross USD 10 million, given the poor weekend trend. The original War grossed over USD 13.50 million in 2019, which is pretty much impossible for this film, despite today’s larger overseas market and the added crossover appeal of a major Telugu star.

