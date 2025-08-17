War 2 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. starrer Worldwide Hits 200cr, Overseas Letdown

War 2 has put up a poor show internationally, grossing just over USD 5 million in its first three days of release, including previews. By the close of business on Saturday, the overseas tally for the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. starrer stands at USD 5.30 million (Rs. 46 crore) approx. With Rs. 161 crore coming from India, the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs. 207 crore.

More than the numbers, it’s the trend that disappoints. Typically, Hindi films that release mid-week start slow but pick up through the weekend. That hasn’t happened here. In fact, the sales for the weekend looked better prior to release, but post-release, the trend collapsed. For instance, Saturday was tracking for AUD 300–350K in Australia based on pre-sales, but the film barely scraped past AUD 200K. A similar story has played out across other territories. Yes, the reception is mixed, but even poorly received films generally see at least a semblance of Saturday growth; War 2 did not.

The Overseas Box Office Collections of War 2 are as follows:

Day Gross Previews USD 950,000 Thursday USD 1,400,000 Friday USD 1,500,000 Saturday USD 1,450,000 Total USD 5,300,000

The film started with a USD 2.35 million opening day, including USD 950K previews, which wasn’t all that great, but even from there, the film could have reached USD 7.50 million for the four-day weekend. However, now it is looking at USD 6.25 million, and from there, it is not a certainty if the film will even cross USD 10 million, given the poor weekend trend. The original War grossed over USD 13.50 million in 2019, which is pretty much impossible for this film, despite today’s larger overseas market and the added crossover appeal of a major Telugu star.

