War 2 Day 2 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie emerges most preferred option on Independence holiday; Adds Rs 67 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, performed decently in India on its second day, grossing Rs 67 crore. The collections were slightly higher than the opening day, when the film grossed approximately Rs 59 crore. In fact, War 2’s second-day collections surpassed those of Coolie’s second day. However, this comparison is not particularly meaningful, as War 2 involves higher costs and targets a broader audience than its release rival.

War 2 Collects Rs 67 Crore Gross On Day 2 In India; Becomes Top Earner Of Independence Day 2025 In India

While War 2’s collections in India increased on the second day, the Telugu version saw a significant decline. The numbers dropped by nearly 50 percent on day two in Telugu, despite the advantage of a national holiday, and they are expected to decline further in the coming days. The content has failed to resonate with the Telugu audience, and the film is likely to end its run on a disappointing note, resulting in substantial losses for distributors.

The Hindi version displayed strong growth, increasing by approximately 55 percent on day two. However, it’s worth noting that the film underperformed on its opening day, while it overperformed in Telugu. This can be considered an overperformance because no film from the YRF Spy Universe has grossed as much in its entire Telugu run as War 2 achieved on its opening day alone. This is largely attributable to the star power involved. However, the Spy Universe has historically had limited appeal in the Telugu states.

The Day 1 Vs Day 2 India Gross Collections Of War 2 Are As Under

Day Hindi Telugu Tamil Total 1 Rs 33.25 crore Rs 25.25 crore Rs 0.25 crore Rs 59 crore 2 Rs 54 crore Rs 12.50 crore Rs 0.40 crore Rs 66.90 crore

War 2 Is A Classic Case Of Misjudgement, And On Many Fronts

War 2 is a classic case of misjudgment. The makers overestimated the film’s potential and the boost it could receive from featuring a Telugu superstar, especially since the film’s content does not align with the preferences of the majority of Telugu audiences. The distributor miscalculated the film’s potential, and the budgeting was poorly planned, particularly given the movie’s limited appeal from a content perspective. As a result, all stakeholders are facing losses.

War 2's Lifetime Collections Shall Fall Below What It Should Have Ideally Be Doing In Its Opening Weekend

The film’s India net total is projected to fall below Rs 250 crore (Rs 300 crore gross), a figure it should have achieved during its extended opening weekend alone.

