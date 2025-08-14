YRF Spy Universe: Where to stream all the movies before War 2's release?

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, is releasing in cinemas this weekend. The movie turned out to be the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. Before watching War 2 in cinemas, here's where you can stream previous spy universe movies from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3, online.

Where to stream YRF Spy Universe Movies?

1. Ek Tha Tiger

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Release Year: 2012

2012 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Ek Tha Tiger marked the beginning of the YRF Spy Universe. However, it was never made with the idea of creating any cinematic universe. The germ of cross-over originated later on. Talking about Ek Tha Tiger, the movie still has the highest number of footfalls compared to any spy universe movie.

The movie marked the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan, who later worked on Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).



2. Tiger Zinda Hai

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Release Year: 2017

2017 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif returned to the big screen, reprising their roles of R&AW and ISI agents from Ek Tha Tiger. The movie took a smashing opening and emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office.

The movie marked the second collaboration of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, after their maiden collaboration on Sultan (2016).

3. War

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release Year: 2019

2019 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Makers were initially struggling to find an apt title for War; it was tentatively titled as Hrithik Vs Tiger. The movie marked the second collaboration of Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan after Bang Bang (2014). It emerged as a huge blockbuster, setting benchmarks for upcoming actioners.

4. Pathaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release Year: 2023

2023 Where to Watch: Prime Video

It was Pathaan that germinated the idea of cross-over and a cinematic universe under Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback to the big screen after a break of 5 years. Pathaan turned out to be a monstrous blockbuster and became the first Bollywood movie to score over the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

5. Tiger 3

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma Release Year: 2023

2023 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Serving as the third installment to the much-loved Tiger franchise and the fifth film in the universe, Tiger 3 followed the events after Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in the interval block, taking the experience a notch higher.

