War 2 Day 2 Worldwide Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer registers biggest day of its run; Grosses a passable Rs 79 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, recorded a reasonable second day at the global box office, grossing Rs 79 crore. The collections were nearly equivalent to the first day, with a redistribution in the amounts.

War 2 Collects Rs 79 Crore Worldwide On Day 2; Collections Near Identical Of The Opening Day

On its opening day, the Hindi net collections of War 2 were Rs 28 crore (Rs 33.50 crore gross). The Telugu version contributed Rs 25 crore gross, the Tamil version added Rs 25 lakh, and overseas collections were USD 2.35 million (Rs 20.25 crore), resulting in a global opening of Rs 79 crore.

On the second day, the Hindi version saw a surge, netting Rs 45 crore (Rs 54 crore gross). However, the Telugu version’s collections dropped significantly despite the national holiday, contributing only Rs 12.50 crore. The Tamil version saw slight growth, adding Rs 40 lakh, while overseas collections were below par at USD 1.4 million (Rs 12.10 crore), totaling Rs 79 crore globally for day two.

The Bifurcation For The Day 2 Worldwide Collections Of War 2 Is As Under

Hindi Gross Rs 54 crore Telugu Gross Rs 12.50 crore Tamil Gross Rs 0.40 crore Total India Gross Rs 66.90 crore Overseas Gross Rs 12.10 crore Total Worldwide Rs 79 crore

The Telugu Version Of War 2 Suggests Major Misjudgement In Potential; Coolie Takes The Lead

Focusing on the Telugu collections, War 2 performed exceptionally on its opening day. A Rs 25 crore gross for a Bollywood film in Telugu is unprecedented, but that is largely due to the presence of a Telugu superstar. However, based on his track record in the Telugu states, this figure is relatively low. Given that the film exceeded expectations on day one, it experienced a significant drop on day two, even with the national holiday. The content does not align with the preferences of the broader Telugu audience, catering instead to a niche segment.

War 2 outperformed Coolie in the Telugu states on the opening day, but Coolie had a stronger second day. Despite mixed word of mouth for Coolie, it resonated more with Telugu audiences than War 2. In Ceeded, considered a stronghold for Jr NTR, War 2 had a significant lead over Coolie on day one but fell behind on Friday. Current trends suggest that the Telugu version of War 2 won't sustain beyond the extended weekend. The rights for the Telugu version were acquired at an exorbitant price, and the distributor is likely to face losses exceeding 50 percent. Renegotiations are expected to mitigate the potentially catastrophic financial impact.

War 2 Heads For A Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Weekend

The two-day global total for War 2 stands at Rs 158 crore. The film is experiencing a significant drop on Saturday, with Sunday expected to follow a similar trend. The weekend is projected to reach around Rs 300 crore. Critically, the word of mouth is not favorable, as evidenced by the underwhelming performance. It is almost certain that the weekday trend will be weak, with the film likely to close at Rs 400–425 crore worldwide.

War 2 Heads To Become A Loss-Making Proposition For Everyone Involved

With production costs of Rs 400 crore (excluding print and publicity but including star remunerations), War 2 is poised to be a loss-making venture for nearly all stakeholders. Beyond the financial losses, the film is unlikely to yield significant gains for anyone involved.

