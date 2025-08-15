Box Office Trends: War 2 (Hindi) set for a good jump on Independence Day; Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer hits Rs 70 crore in 2 days

After opening at Rs 28.00 crore on Thursday, the Hrithik Roshan and NTR-led War 2 has seen a good jump in collections on Independence Day. As per very early trends, War 2 is tracking to hit the Rs 40 crore mark on the second day, taking two days total around the Rs 70 crore mark in Hindi. While this isn’t exactly a great number for a film of this scale on Independence Day, but due to sub-par reports on opening day, there was a fear of muted growth too.

The spike in business on the second day will keep War 2 afloat for the weekend, and in the race of hitting the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its run, though the fate will be decided by the hold in collections from Monday. The jumps today are all across the board – be it the single screens or the multiplexes - for this Hrithik Roshan, and NTR film.

It’s a jump of almost 50 percent on the second day, coming off a non-holiday, and the film will be looking to stay steady on Saturday and Sunday as well. The apt comparison for a day-on-day trend for War 2 in Hindi should be made with Fighter now, as even that was a Thursday release leading to a National Holiday on Friday, though War 2 has a holiday benefit on Saturday too, which the former didn't have. The Hindi version has started to drive the business of War 2 now, as there is a dip in business down South, and the gap between the two will continue to increase in the days to come. An article on All India box office of War 2 will follow.

War 2 (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office

Thursday: Rs 28.00 crore

Friday: Rs 42.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 70.00 crore

