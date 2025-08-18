War 2 Day 5 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie crashes and burns; Adds Rs 9 crore gross on litmus Monday

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, crashed at the Indian box office on 1st Monday, grossing a mere Rs 9 crore. After an extended opening weekend of Rs 200 crore, it was hoped that the movie would hold up with collections in the vicinity of Rs 15 crore gross in India, for some sort of a low run. However, that didn't happen. The movie has dropped by over 80 percent from its Independence Day Friday of Rs 67 crore.

Advertisement

War 2 Grosses A Meagre Rs 9 Crore On 1st Monday At The India Box Office

War 2 is not in a good condition, based on it's poor Monday hold. A Rs 275 crore gross India finish also looks tough from here. The actioner had a good opportunity to make most of the 2 week open run it had before Param Sundari, but that shall not happen. The rejection is across the board. The Hindi version is looking at a net of Rs 6.50 crore (Rs 7.80 crore gross) and the Tamil and Telugu versions are going to gross a combined of Rs 1.20 crore.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 9 crore Total Rs 209 crore gross in 5 days

War 2 Will End Up As A Rare Biggie To Actually Lose Money For The Producers

War 2 will be a rare movie by a big production house in recent times, to actually lose money. Most big movies are sorted, thanks to solid non-theatrical recoveries. In this case, War 2 does have solid non-theatrical recoveries, but that's not going to be enough to take the movie beyond the line. At around Rs 500 crore gross worldwide, War 2 would have somehow recovered its money. But the movie will sadly end Rs 150 crore under the said number, to emerge a flop.

Advertisement

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 (Hindi) Day 5 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer falls flat on 1st Monday; Adds mere Rs 6.50 crore