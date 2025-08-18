War 2 (Hindi) Day 5 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer falls flat on 1st Monday; Adds mere Rs 6.50 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, dropped big on its first Monday at the Indian box office for the Hindi version. After packing an underwhelming Rs 125 crore Hindi net India weekend, there was some hope that the movie would consolidate on 1st Monday and then have a respectable run from there. But that has not happened as the movie is down, over 85 percent from Independence Day Friday. With Rs 6.50 crore on Monday, the lifetime prospects don't look good for the actioner.

Advertisement

War 2 Nets Only Rs 6.50 Crore For The Hindi Version In India On 1st Monday

War 2's steep drop on Monday to Rs 6.50 crore from its first Friday number of Rs 45 crore is even bigger than Adipurush, and that's not good company to be with. Adipurush netted Rs 7.50 crore in Hindi on its 1st Monday, the fourth day of its run. With a trend like this, War 2 may, at best, get to Rs 175 crore net in its lifetime for the Hindi version.

The Day Wise Hindi Net Collection Of War 2 In India Is As Under

Day India Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 28 crore Friday Rs 45 crore Saturday Rs 26 crore Sunday Rs 26 crore Monday Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 131.50 crore net in 5 days in Hindi

War 2 Crashes In Tamil And Telugu

The collections of War 2 for the other versions isn't quite appealing either. The movie has crashed in Tamil and Telugu, to a point of no return. A lifetime India net of Rs 225 crore is what the movie looks to do at this point, and it won't be surprising, even if it fails to manage this number. War, directed by Siddharth Anand, back in 2019, netted slightly above Rs 300 crore and the costs on that movie were practically half of what they are in this movie. For War 2 to not even net 75 percent of what War managed with a double budget, will be seen as very disappointing.

Advertisement

War 2 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Hrithik Roshan Net India Opening Weekends: War 2 takes the throne with Rs 170 crore; Fighter and War follow suit