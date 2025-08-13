Param Sundari: 5 times Sidharth Malhotra gave us full-on Shah Rukh Khan energy

Param Sundari's trailer is out, and it has left Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's fans in awe. Their sizzling chemistry, North-South tadka, soothing music, performances and of course, the picturesque locations of Kerala have left fans excited for the movie. Ever since the trailer was released, Sidharth's character has been the talk of the town. Fans were quick to notice how the actor paid tribute to Shah Rukh Khan in several ways and won hearts.

5 times Sidharth Malhotra gave us full-on Shah Rukh Khan energy

Param channelled Shah Rukh Khan's energy and wit as he responded quickly to Sundari during a discussion about mosquitoes in the room.

Param Sachdev, a North Indian from Delhi, has SRK-like swag and style and carries an extroverted energy.

Sidharth Malhotra's character Param pays tribute to King Khan by delivering his iconic dialogue 'Haarke jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hain' and reminds Sundari about the film Baazigar.

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth nailed the on-screen romance with Sundari, aka Janhvi Kapoor, leaving everyone mesmerized.

Not only Sidharth, but Janhvi Kapoor's energy in the trailer was also quite impressive. Her popular monologue narrating the differences between South Indian states, languages and actors, is going viral like wildfire.

Everything about Param Sundari

Param Sundari's trailer was released on August 12, and it has been making waves since then. While Sidharth Malhotra plays Param Sachdev, an extroverted North Indian residing in Delhi, Sundari is a bold, beautiful and clever South Indian from Kerala. The film follows the love tale of what happens when two people from different states fall in love with each other. The story unfolds when Param visits Kerala and stays at a property owned by Sundari’s family, leading to an unexpected romance.

Originally slated for a July 25 premiere, Param Sundari has been rescheduled and will release in theaters on August 29, 2025. Along with Janhvi and Sidharth, the movie also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in key roles. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and presented by Dinesh Vijan.

