BTS’ J-Hope gets praised for attending ex-HYBE employees' new venture; Jin, Jungkook, Jimin drop special wishes

HYBE artists have lived up to their reputation as a tight-knit family once again as BTS demonstrated their unwavering support for their former HYBE colleagues. On February 26, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin extended their congratulations to the founders of Retopia Salon, a newly established entertainment company launched by ex-HYBE employees. The BTS members attended the launch event, sent flower wreaths, and offered heartfelt congratulatory messages.

J-Hope attended the opening of the salon, had food and drinks and enjoyed his time there. He looked chic in an all-black look, including a shirt, trousers and shades. He also took a polaroid photo posing with a champagne glass in front of the company's logo, which was hanged in the establishment. Fans have heaped praises for him taking out from his busy schedule and attending the event. He also brought a flower wreath, that included the message, "Let's go become a big company".

Retopia Salon is led by president Bang Woo Jung and creative director Kim Su Rin. Maknae line members- Jungkook and Jimin, who are currently undergoing their military training together, sent a joint congratulatory flower arrangement to the owners of the company. Showcasing the artists' close bond with the former employees, the wreath features the message "I love you". BTS' Jin also sent a heartfelt video message to make up for his unavailability for a visit on the opening day of the establishment.

Advertisement

In the video, he enthusiastically said, "Just as we achieved success, I, BTS' Jin, wish for Retopia Salon's success on behalf of BTS." He sent his best wishes to his former HYBE colleagues and concluded by saying "become wealthy!" The grateful owners took to Instagram to express their gratitude for the meaningful gesture from the K-pop stars. Not just the artists, but their fans also expressed happiness on the new venture of HYBE's ex-employees on X (formerly Twitter). One of them wrote, "I like seeing this. The staffs getting to grow & learn with them, then spreading their own wings. And I love seeing how supportive the boys are".