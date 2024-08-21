BTS’ Jimin’s track Who continues to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week, proving its popularity among fans. The artist made his solo comeback with a second album, MUSE, which instantly became a chart-topping hit upon its release. Moreover, the song has also taken up spots on multiple international charts.

On August 21, 2024, Billboard announced that BTS’ Jimin had successfully taken up a spot in the Top 30 with the track Who on the Billboard Hot 100. Securing the 29th rank, the track has managed to maintain its position in the chart for four consecutive weeks. Who serves as the title track for the artist’s second solo album, MUSE, which was released on July 19, 2024. Previously, the song debuted on the chart in 14th place, marking his sixth career solo entry in the chart.

Additionally, the song secured spots at No. 6 on the Global 200 and No. 7 on the Digital Song Sales charts. It ranked 24th on the Streaming Songs chart in its fourth week. On the Billboard 200, the album reached No. 58, with No. 20 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 24 on the Top Album Sales chart this week. Jimin also placed 33rd on the Artist 100 chart.

The song, Who, also managed to garner 100 million streams on Spotify within just 10 days of its release, making it the fastest K-pop song to do so in 2024. Currently, it has over 33 million views on the official music video of the song on YouTube.

Jimin made his solo debut with the album Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist is currently appearing in a travel show alongside Jungkook titled Are You Sure?!, which premiered on August 8, 2024.

