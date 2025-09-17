Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected around Rs. 5 crore on its fifth day in India, taking its total to Rs. 57.25 crore approx. With this, it has emerged as the second highest grossing animated film in the country, trailing only Mahavatar Narsimha. Among foreign animated releases, it leads the chart, ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Just a few weeks ago, Mahavatar Narsimha took the crown and set the bar for animated films in India to an altogether different level. No animated film had crossed even Rs. 100 crore before it, and the film went on to gross over Rs. 250 crore. Interestingly, Infinity Castle was released in Japan on July 18. Had it arrived in India on the same date, it would have claimed the record, though only for about a week, as Mahavatar Narsimha released the following week.

Infinity Castle will not be challenging Mahavatar Narsimha, but it does have an outside chance of hitting the Rs. 100 crore mark, depending on how well it sustains in its second week. A more realistic target for now is Rs. 85-90 crore.

Animation films are extremely popular across the world, boasting some of the biggest grossers ever. In several countries, animation is the most popular genre for movie-going. However, in India, it has very few takers. Having two major animated blockbusters in a single year is therefore highly encouraging. A couple of animated films are being planned, mostly in the religious and spiritual space.

At the same time, the performance of Infinity Castle could pave the way for Japanese anime to become a more regular fixture in Indian cinemas, with franchises like One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen and others holding potential, even if not at the scale of Demon Slayer.

The Highest Grossing Animated Films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Mahavatar Narasimha 2025 Rs. 268.00 cr. 2 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2025 Rs. 57.25 cr. 3 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2023 Rs. 55.50 cr. 4 Incredibles 2 2018 Rs. 54.50 cr. 5 Frozen 2 2019 Rs. 54.00 cr. 6 Kochadaiiyan 2014 Rs. 52.00 cr. 7 Kung Fu Panda 4 2024 Rs. 43.00 cr. 8 Inside Out 2 2024 Rs. 38.00 cr. 9 Moana 2 2024 Rs. 31.50 cr. 10 Kung Fu Panda 3 2016 Rs. 30.75 cr.

