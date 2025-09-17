Soha Ali Khan admits being replaced in Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: ‘How do I pay my rent?’

Soha Ali Khan made her acting debut with Dil Maange More alongside Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia and Tulip Joshi. But did you know her debut film could have been Paheli? Yes, you heard that right. She even quit her corporate job for the film, but unfortunately, she was replaced by Rani Mukerjee once Shah Rukh Khan was roped in.

Soha Ali Khan was replaced in Paheli

Talking to Mashable India, Soha Ali Khan opened up about her first film, for which she quit her full-time job with Citibank. The actress stated that she was earning a good salary and had to pay Rs 17000 as her rent. But her plan was to leave for London, get a work permit and eventually settle there.

She further narrated that director Amol Palekar came to her and spoke to her about Paheli’s script. Soha revealed that she had some interest in acting and was definitely interested in that pay cheque. But she admitted not understanding the skill set needed to act in movies in those times.

Explaining what really happened then, Soha Ali Khan said, “He approached me and I said, ‘I definitely want to do this.’ He said, ‘Then you will have to quit your job because it will take a couple of months,’”. Soha added that Amol wanted to launch an actor alongside her and was excited about the offer and liked the film’s script. “Back then, I didn’t understand that if you haven’t been signed, and if you haven’t shot, then it means that it’s not 100 per cent. I didn’t know that, so I quit my job," she shared.

Later, Amol Palekar called her and revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was playing the role. On hearing this, she was excited. But then Palekar broke the news that she will not be playing this role; instead, someone else will. “I was like, ‘Ouch.’ Then I was like, ‘What do I do now? How do I pay my rent?’" Finally, Rani Mukerji replaced Soha.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to wrap up Dhurandhar in mid-October; Aims to start Don 3 from January 2026