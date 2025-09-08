BTS’ Jin drops funny comment while reacting to Choice Individual Award win at The Fact Music Awards 2025: 'Win O'

BTS member Jin has been underground following the completion of his individual world tour, which began earlier this year and ran until the start of August, with his last show in Amsterdam. Seldom surfacing online to chit-chat with his fans or drop a random update on his Instagram, or sneakily demand a comment during fellow members’ livestreams, he has been slipping in and out of the BTS universe online while the group works hard on their comeback album. His latest move has once again proven his humor with a hilarious comment, making its way to the fans. Jin reacted to his win at this year’s The Fact Music Awards with a word play on his own name and showed that his mind is always in gaming mode.

BTS member expresses happiness at solo award win in the most Jin way

Taking to his personal Weverse to interact with fans who had been posting about how he had won the Choice Individual Award at The Fact Music Awards 2025, he dropped a quick comment and popped off. He wrote “Ooh,” expressing his surprise at the win, and followed it up with, “Jin X, Win O”. The word ‘Jin’ means losing in Korean, while also being the singer’s own name, making for the perfect pun for the Dad joke-loving BTS member.

While the global trend of ‘Congratulations Jin’ had not even died down or run its course, the singer’s simple remark once again excited the fans who had long been working hard to make the award reach the star’s eyes.

Remarkably, Jin had secured a total of 3,632,290 votes, which enabled him to win the prize. It was a whopping 42% of the overall votes, making for a landslide victory in favor of the man himself. He previously took home the win back in 2022, grabbing it again just 3 years later, proving his immense popularity at the awards event.

