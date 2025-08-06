Jin reacts to ARMY learning Korean for BTS, reveals why he’s ‘scared’ of touching hands at concert: ‘Feel so bad…’

BTS member Jin became the first and only Asian soloist to have a sold-out solo concert at London’s famed O2 Arena on August 5. All set to wrap up the UK leg of his Run Seokjin Ep Tour with a second sold-out day at the venue, he was welcomed with a warm response from the 20,000 fans in attendance. During his concert, the singer learned that the fans in the audience were able to understand some of the Korean comments even before the interpreter had the chance to translate them. Amazed by this, he asked if the ARMY had learned Korean for them (BTS) and was surprised by their affirmation.

BTS helps ARMY to get inspired by learning a new language

Jin realized that while conversing during his concert that fans were responding to his remarks directly without waiting for the translation into English. He asked if the fans had learned Korean because of BTS, and when cheers were heard in response, he celebrated with them. “Does anyone speak Korean here?” When fans affirmed, he noted, “When I was talking and singing earlier, about 10 per cent of you understood what I was saying. Did you start learning Korean because of us?” To a room full of ‘yes’, he thanked them.

During a post-concert livestream, he addressed how he had stopped the high-five tradition he used to carry out during earlier shows of his tour. Revealing that on multiple occasions, there were people who, instead of just touching, would go ahead and tightly hold onto him. This made him lean towards them more, becoming dangerous. To avoid this, he even warned fans to just lightly touch his hands, but it was of no use as he continued to get pulled during concerts. Eventually, he decided not to touch anyone’s hands and only go around doing the Moon introduction sing-along segment.

Talking about the possibility of many security issues that lay during such instances, he said, “After getting pulled many times, I was scared and couldn’t really do hand-touching anymore. I just thought that if something were to happen because of me, I’d feel so bad. Even though the fans sincerely wish for hand touches, I feel really, really sorry.”

Jin will conclude his solo tour on August 10 and join the other BTS members to work on their group comeback album.

