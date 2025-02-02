BTS' Jin disrespected by Italian radio show hosts; fans demand apology, urge HYBE to take action

Hosts of a popular Italian radio show are in hot water for allegedly insulting Jin during their show's recent episode. The clip of the show was circulated by BTS ARMY online and created a stir in social media. One of the hosts tried to justify their action, which angered the fans even more. As a repercussion, fans around the globe unitedly demanded them to apologise to Jin.

BTS fans asked HYBE Labels to protect their artist by taking action against the radio jockey that allegedly made demeaning comments about BTS' oldest member Jin. The host of the popular Italian radio broadcast Lo Zoo di 105, named Marco Mazzoli, used curse words and kept asking to turn off Jin's latest solo song, Running Wild, when it was played in the show. He even called the song "pain in the ass" (as translated by fans).

During the broadcast, Marco Mazzoli mentioned that he shouldn't be insulting a BTS member in a sarcastic tone, probably because of their insane popularity worldwide. But he ended the sentence by saying he doesn't care about their reaction. Fans called the behaviour highly unprofessional and trended "apologize to Jin" and "respect BTS" on X. They also shared the Instagram profiles of the hosts online, calling them "CLOWNS"

The angered fans poured comments on Marco Mazzoli's latest Instagram reel, including, "It is this profile that we bring down?" and "karma will come to you soon". Even the heavy backlash online could not get him to reflect on his actions. He tried to justify his act by saying he was just exercising his freedom of expression by saying that he doesn't like someone's music. Though he accepted that he was a bit harsh in his way of expressing his opinion on the South Korean singer's song, he didn't apologize. He even called BTS ARMYs' reaction to the viral clip as "pathological".

As per fans, it was a "pathetic excuse" and the usage of curse words to express someone's opinion of an artist's music was not the right thing to do. Both sides looked resolute in their stance, however, BTS' agency, HYBE Labels have not yet responded to the issue.