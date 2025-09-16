Robert Redford, American Actor-Director and Academy Award Winner, Passes Away at 89

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

American actor and director Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025. The filmmaker and activist was 89 years old and took his last breath at his residence in Sundance, Utah.

News of his death sent shockwaves across the film industry, and many celebrities paid tribute to him, including Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Ron Howard, Marlee Matlin, and Stephen King.

Robert Redford passes away at 89

According to Financial Express, Robert Redford, the legendary Hollywood filmmaker, actor, and environmentalist, was confirmed to have passed away by his publicist, Cindi Berger. While the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, the actor was reported to have passed away in his sleep.

Over the years, Redford made a name for himself through his contributions to the world of cinema. Often described as the godfather of Indie films and for founding the Sundance Film Festival, the legend was celebrated for his iconic roles and directorial achievements.

Who is Robert Redford?

For those unaware, Robert Redford was an American filmmaker who began his career in Hollywood with small acting roles. After playing an uncredited appearance in Tall Story (1960), he landed his first major role alongside John Saxon and Charles Aidman in 1962’s war film, War Hunt.

Later on, the actor appeared in several acting ventures, including Inside Daisy Clover, Sydney Pollack’s This Property Is Condemned, and the romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park opposite his frequent co-star Jane Fonda.

However, Redford’s name became synonymous with the legacy-defining role in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, where he starred alongside the legendary actor Paul Newman.

Although the film received a lukewarm response upon release, the western actioner is now considered a classic.

Over the years, Redford delivered several memorable roles in cinematic ventures like The Sting, The Great Gatsby, Lions for Lambs, and many more. The actor was also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role of Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame (cameo).

In addition to acting, Robert directed and produced several Hollywood films like Ordinary People (his debut directorial), The Milagro Beanfield War, A River Runs Through It, and The Horse Whisperer, to name a few.

He won the Academy Award for Best Director with his film Ordinary People.

Beyond cinema, Robert Redford was also a liberal activist. He was known for supporting Native American rights and LGBT rights throughout his life. The actor is survived by his wife Sibylle Szaggars and 4 kids, including James Redford and Amy Redford.

ALSO READ: 4 Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Him, Steve and Xeno