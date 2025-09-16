The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Day 12: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson starrer collects Rs 1 crore in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The Hollywood horror film was released on September 5 and started with a record opening. However, the movie lost momentum on the weekdays and continues to show a downward trajectory.

Opened with Rs 16.90 crore, the film wrapped its opening week at Rs 65.82 crore, including paid previews. The Vera Farmiga starrer further added Rs 8.50 crore to the tally in its second weekend.

The Conjuring: Last Rites collects Rs 1 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, the movie netted Rs 1 crore on its second Monday, crossing the Rs 75 crore mark at the Indian box office. Estimates suggest that the movie remained flat today despite discounted ticket prices. It added Rs 1 crore to the tally today, taking the total cume to Rs 76.32 crore net at the Indian box office.

Though the movie has already emerged as a clean hit in India, it would have performed much better if it had opened to a positive audience reception. Last Rites is now expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs 85 crore net.

Day-wise box office collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites in India:

Day Box Office Previews Rs 0.42 crore 1 Rs 16.90 crore 2 Rs 17.00 crore 3 Rs 15.25 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 5.45 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 2.65 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 3.50 crore 10 Rs 3.00 crore 11 Rs 1.00 crore 12 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 76.32 crore net in India

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

