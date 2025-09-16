Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office 3rd Tuesday: Mohanlal's feel-good drama maintains steady run, nears Rs 40 crore mark

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Sangeeth Prathap and Malavika Mohanan, is heading towards its theatrical end soon. Released on August 29, along with Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, Hridayapoorvam recorded an impressive theatrical run, emerging as a Super-Hit venture at the box office.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam debuted with Rs 3.25 crore, which is currently the third biggest opening at the Kerala box office among 2025 releases. It further witnessed a phenomenal run, courtesy of superb word-of-mouth and the Onam festive holidays. The movie wrapped its extended opening week at Rs 19.30 crore, followed by Rs 14.90 crore in the second week.

Hridayapoorvam maintains a steady run, to hit Rs 40 crore mark soon

Hridayapoorvam recorded a reasonable hold in the third weekend and collected Rs 3.80 crore. It further witnessed a big drop on its third Monday, when it grossed Rs 50 lakh. As per estimates, the movie witnessed another drop and collected Rs 45 lakh today, making a sum of Rs 38.95 crore gross at the Kerala box office in 20 days.

Based on current trends, the Mohanlal starrer will storm past the Rs 40 crore gross mark soon, possibly in the fourth weekend. It won't go much beyond here on and will close its theatrical run in the range of Rs 40 crore to Rs 42 crore gross in Kerala, as the movie will face Asif Ali’s Mirage from the upcoming weekend in cinemas.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.70 crore 13 Rs 1.30 crore 14 Rs 0.90 crore 15 Rs 0.80 crore 16 Rs 0.90 crore 17 Rs 1.50 crore 18 Rs 1.40 crore 19 Rs 0.50 crore 20 Rs 0.45 crore (est.) Total Rs 38.95 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

