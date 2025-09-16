Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Day 5: Teja Sajja's film registers decent jump on discounted Tuesday, approaches Rs 10 crore mark

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is registering a below-par trend at the Hindi box office. Opened with Rs 1.40 crore, the fantasy adventure action film registered decent growth over the weekend and wrapped it at Rs 6.70 crore net, with Saturday and Sunday contributing Rs 2.40 crore and Rs 2.90 crore, respectively.

Distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Hindi, the Teja Sajja starrer recorded a drop of 47 percent over the opening day on its first Monday, when it minted Rs 95 lakh. Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded a decent spike on Tuesday due to blockbuster pricing.

Mirai adds Rs 1.30 crore on first Tuesday, nears Rs 10 crore mark

Co-starring Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendranath Zutshi, Pawan Chopra, Tanja Keller; the fantasy actioner added Rs 1.30 crore to the tally on its first Tuesday. The total cume of Mirai reached Rs 8.95 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Based on the current trends, the movie will wind up its opening week by crossing the Rs 10 crore net mark. So far, the box office trends of Mirai have been underwhelming. Furthermore, it will have to show strong trends in order to sail through a successful theatrical run in North Indian markets. However, it won't be easy as Mirai will face Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 from the coming weekend.

Day-wise opening weekend box office collection of Mirai in Hindi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.40 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 0.95 crore 5 Rs 1.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 8.95 crore

Though the movie is performing decently elsewhere, it is expected to emerge as a Clean Hit venture. However, it might not achieve the same verdict for the Hindi dubbed version as well. Overall, Mirai will remain far behind Teja Sajja’s previous release, HanuMan, at the worldwide box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

