Lokah Kerala Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero film maintains momentum, all set to enter Rs 100 Crore club

Malayalam superhero movie, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, isn't stopping anytime soon. Currently, the second biggest grosser of Malayalam cinema, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, is marching towards the Rs 100 crore club at the Kerala box office. The superhero movie starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles recorded another solid business day at the box office today.

Debuted with Rs 2.70 crore, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra stormed past the Rs 50 crore club in its second weekend. The Dominic Arun directorial kept on attracting audiences in cinemas and wrapped its second week slightly under the Rs 75 crore mark. It further collected Rs 13.75 crore in the third weekend, taking the total cume to Rs 88 crore gross in Kerala.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra records a strong hold on the 3rd Tuesday

The movie fetched a solid Rs 2.40 crore on its Day 19, which was its third Monday at the box office. As per estimates, the movie witnessed a nominal drop today and added Rs 2.25 crore to the tally. The total box office collection of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra now stands at Rs 93.15 crore gross.

Based on the current trends, the superhero movie is expected to enter the century club in the fourth weekend. It will join Mohanlal's Thudarum in the Rs 100 crore box office club. Let's see if the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer can surpass the lifetime earnings of Thudarum in its home turf and emerge as a new industry hit.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan on a production cost of Rs 30 crore, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has recovered all its expenses, including PnA, through Kerala alone. The movie has emerged as one of the most profitable ventures of Malayalam cinema this year.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs 38.65 crore Week 2 Rs 36.10 crore Day 16 Rs 3.25 crore Day 17 Rs 5.20 crore Day 18 Rs 5.30 crore Day 19 Rs 2.40 crore Day 20 Rs 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 93.15 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

