BTS’ V makes MLB website crash post Dodger Stadium first pitch announcement, fans wonder if all members will attend

BTS member V runs hand-in-hand with fame and crazy sold-out power, which makes everything he touches the hottest thing on the planet. The fever has now reached the baseball world, as on August 17 local time, the LA Dodgers announced on their official social media accounts that “V will be at Dodger Stadium on August 25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!” Fans have received the news very well and rushed to their MLB website to reserve their tickets to the game, successfully crashing it.

V trades the mic for a baseball glove

On August 25, V will become the third member from BTS to throw a ceremonial first pitch, following Jungkook in 2017 and J-Hope in 2024. Subsequently, the MLB website saw an influx of fans wanting to get a glimpse of the K-pop star. Within a few minutes, visitors could not access the site anymore, and it displayed an error message, prompting fans to praise the singer’s influence on them. The Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Cincinnati Reds in Dodger Stadium will be a part of the Major League Baseball tournament of the year, marking the star’s baseball pitch debut. Interestingly, V’s friend and footballer Son Heung Min, who joined LAFC recently, will throw the first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 27.

During member Jungkook’s previous mound appearance, the whole team was in attendance, congratulating him and showing support. Meanwhile, last year, making his first public schedule following the completion of his military service, J-Hope pitched for a game between the Kia Tigers and the Samsung Lions at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, his hometown. He was joined by his father, who cheered from the sidelines, while the other BTS members awaited their own military discharge at that time.

As such, fans are curious if the BTS members who are currently in Los Angeles working on their comeback album and known baseball fans will join V at the stadium to support and watch him make the pitch.

