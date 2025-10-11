Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office: Rishab Shetty starrer Sees Massive Growth on 2nd Saturday

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) saw a big uptick in business on its 2nd Saturday. Per early estimates, the film nearly doubled its 2nd Friday business on Saturday, collecting Rs. 13 crore nett approx. The drop from its 1st Saturday is less than 30 per cent, which is a stellar hold. The ten-day running total stands at Rs. 121 crore nett.

The second weekend is projected to collect Rs. 35 crore nett, and the full week shall be comfortably over Rs. 50 crore nett. The film will be over Rs. 150 crore nett after two weeks. On its first day, that number seemed like it would be a somewhat optimistic lifetime total. However, the film has trended considerably better since then, avoiding big drops on weekdays and growing well on weekends or holidays. Now, it is looking to probably reach around Rs. 190 crore nett or so. If it could collect well during and beyond Diwali, there is a good chance of it even hitting Rs. 200 crore nett, which will be a very good outcome for the film.

The expectations from the film were higher, as a section of trade was expecting it to perform like sequels to other South Indian breakout films like Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Pushpa 2. However, at the end of the day, that was just talk. Although the talk wasn’t completely baseless, as after all, the first film did have a gravity-defying run, going from Rs. 1 crore nett opening day to Rs. 80 crore plus nett final. Setting aside the trade talk, for the film it is, a period film set in South Indian regional folklore, with no face value, the numbers are outstanding.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 121.00 cr.

The growth is also strong down South in both Kannada and South dubbed versions. The all-India gross will be over Rs. 40 crore for the 2nd Saturday.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Tops 400cr in India with a Superb 2nd Friday