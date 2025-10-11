Bobby Deol drops update on son Aryaman Deol’s Bollywood debut: ‘Stress hota hai kyuki log…’

Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his recent web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by debutant Aryan Khan. As the Bollywood actor celebrates the show’s success, he also addresses whether his son, Aryaman Deol, is planning to make his Bollywood debut.

Speaking with The Right Angle, Bobby Deol talked about his career in Bollywood over the years and shared insights into whether his son, Aryaman Deol, is preparing to step into the industry.

Bobby said, “Mujhe khushi hoti hai jab log mere bete ki tarif karte hai, uske baare mein discuss karte hai. Lekin utna hi stress hota hai kyunki log aur jyada expect karte hai meri baaton se.” (I feel happy when people praise my sons and talk about them, though it brings stress too because people have high expectations for them.)

He added, “Dono ko actor banna hai, but main jyada unko limelight se dur rakhta hun. But yeh special moment tha, I’d entered web series aur mai chahta tha ki dono bete mere saath meh rahein…chota beta thoda sharmila hai toh woh nahi aaya lekin mera bada…woh bhi enter karne wala hai.”

(Both want to become actors, but I prefer keeping them away from the limelight. This was a special moment for me as I entered the web series world and wanted both my sons by my side. My younger one is shy, but my elder one will soon make his entry.)

Bobby Deol also emphasized that success doesn’t come overnight, and it takes hard work and perseverance. He shared that even though he comes from a film family, he made it clear to his sons that being an insider doesn’t guarantee an easy path.

Bobby Deol’s work front

Bobby Deol was last seen in the lead role of the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Directed by Aryan Khan in his debut venture, the show revolved around a rising star who forms an unexpected rivalry with an established superstar, leading to the unearthing of several buried secrets.

Looking ahead, Bobby will be seen playing the primary antagonist in Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Additionally, he is part of Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie, Jana Nayagan.

