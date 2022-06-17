BTS’ V was ‘extremely nervous’ about his performance with Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys

In an interview with Weverse Magazine, BTS’ V recalls the preparations and his feelings during the performance at the Grammys and his conversation with Olivia Rodrigo. He revealed that the Grammys staff put them together, it wasn’t decided previously so he had no idea who he would be seated next to. He was inspired by ‘Now You See Me 2’ for the card scene and he felt it was important to recreate the ‘con scene’ and he did so with Olivia Rodrigo.

The casual conversation and the magic with the card, all of it was borrowed inspiration, which looked amazing on screen. V also said that he was so nervous about the performance that he couldn’t concentrate on the conversation with her and he couldn’t hear her properly either as he had both his in-ears on. Seeing how nervous he was, it definitely didn’t show on-stage as he did an amazing job at bringing his swagger to the performance!

In other news, according to Hanteo Chart, a site that counts album sales in Korea on the 16th, BTS' new album 'Proof', released on the 10th, recorded sales of a total of 2.7 million copies. This is the highest-selling album among albums released this year, and the second highest in BTS' Initial Chodong record.

With this, BTS showed off their unrivaled popularity by taking the first to fourth places in the history of domestic album sales. BTS' 4th album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' (3.37 million copies) ranked first in Initial Chodong sales history in Korea, followed by 'Proof' (2.75 million copies), 3rd with 'BE' (2.27 million copies), and 4th 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' (2.13 million copies) took place.

'Proof' sold over 2.15 million copies in just one day of release on the 10th, recording a 'double million seller', but BTS is the first in history to record a 'double million seller' within just one day of release.

