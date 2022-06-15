BIGHIT MUSIC clarifies: BTS to not take hiatus from group activities; Solo promotions to begin with J-Hope

On June 14, BTS wrapped up their ninth debut anniversary celebration, 2022 BTS FESTA, by sharing a video which saw them opening up about the direction that they will be embarking on, their worries, and their solo activities. At one point in the video, SUGA said, “Anyways, we’ve now entered an off period/off season,” but the English subtitles read “We’re going into a hiatus now.” Following this, BIGHIT MUSIC has commented on the same, clarifying what is to come next.

A statement from HYBE reportedly shared, “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time.” This was followed by a representative of BIGHIT MUSIC commenting, “This is not a declaration of suspension of activities, but a notice of individual activities for Chapter 2. It is a different type of activity than before,” continuing, There are some misunderstandings, so we are preparing to release official data to correct them soon.”

Following this, a South Korean media outlet shared BIGHIT MUSIC’s official statement. The agency has commented, “BTS will begin a new chapter in which they will carry out team activities and individual activities in parallel. This will be a time for each member to grow through diverse activities, and we anticipate that this will foster BTS into becoming a long-running team in the future. We, the label, will actively support this.”

After having referenced their past nine years as a group as their ‘Chapter 1’ in the lyrics for their new single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, BTS will begin their second chapter by releasing solo albums and projects in collaboration with various artists. The members’ individual activities will be released sequentially, and the first member will be J-Hope. J-Hope was also recently announced as one of the headliners at Lollapalooza 2022, with his hour-long set scheduled for July 31, 2022 (August 1, IST).

Further, BTS will also be resuming their variety program ‘Run! BTS’. Starting this week, BTS’ music show performances for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, will also be aired.

