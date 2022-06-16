BTS’ V looks drop dead gorgeous in new selfies on Instagram to celebrate the group’s comeback

On June 16, BTS’ V took to Instagram stories to upload mirror selfies to celebrate their comeback to the stage after a long time and we love the looks! First selfie, he wore a flowy blue shirt, unbuttoned with light blue pants and messy hair. The second selfie, he was dressed in a white see-through shirt and black pants. He looked amazing in both outfits, leaving the fans in a daze!

BTS was the first to unveil their comeback stage on a music show and spit out the spirit of winning the 1st place trophy. On Mnet's 'M Countdown', which aired on the afternoon of June 16th, candidates for the first place in the third week of June were revealed. BTS and Seventeen were nominated. The main character in first place was BTS. The title song 'Yet To Come' of BTS' new album 'Proof' is a song with a warm melody and a hopeful message that 'your best moment has not yet come'.

The stage that drew the most attention was the comeback stage of BTS, which was first revealed on a music show. On the stage that was pre-recorded with 4,000 ARMYs (fandom name), BTS sang the title song ‘Yet to Come' and the b-side song 'For Youth' of 'Proof', demonstrating the potential of a 'global pop icon' in name and reality. In particular, at the end of the song, he drew attention with his unique visual. SUGA took a deep breath and imitated the 'ending fairy', and the members showed off their charms by drawing hand hearts.

ALSO READ: ‘Cat & Dog’, ‘Blue Hour’, ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ and more: Which is your favourite TXT title track?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the selfies? Let us know in the comments below.