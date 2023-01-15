January K-pop singer brand reputation rankings, Jimin and Minji Rank first: Full list inside

The rankings for the brand reputation of girl group members and boy group members for January have been revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute. The analysis for this list is done through the data of customer participation along with community awareness, communication, and media coverage. The rankings were decided using the data collected through December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2022.

Minji from NewJeans ranked at the top for the January brand reputation index with about fifteen percent increase in her index numbers from last month. 'Attention', 'OMG', and 'Ditto' were the high-ranking phrases used for Minji according to her keyword analysis. Minji’s visuals have stunned her fans and they cannot stop praising her natural beauty.

Jennie from BLACKPINK ranked second in this month's brand reputation index. Jennie was last seen at the Chanel fashion show in Paris last year as a part of her fashion commitments as the quartet continues their BORN PINK World Tour, this time in Asia starting from Thailand.

Hanni from NewJeans ranked third in this month's list with a about thirty percent increase in her index score since last month. Last year, Hanni also became a brand ambassador of the luxury brand Gucci. The vibrant charisma of this K-pop group has continued to engage the public.

Jisoo from BLACKPINK ranked fourth in this month’s list. Her agency announced that Jisoo’s solo will be released this year, making BLINKs excited for this new milestone in her musical career. She also started her own solo YouTube channel on the occasion of her birthday.

Haerin from NewJeans ranked fifth in the January brand reputation rankings, with about a thirty percent increase from last month's index score. She was recently also selected as the new global face of the luxury brand, Burberry.

Here are the top 30 girl group members for brand reputation rankings for this month

1. NewJeans’ Minji

2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

3. NewJeans’ Hanni

4. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

5. NewJeans’ Haerin

6. Girls Generation’s Taeyeon

7. NewJeans’ Danielle

8. NewJeans’ Hyein

9. Red Velvet’s Joy

10. TWICE’s Nayeon

11. TWICE’s Mina

12. Oh My Girl’s Arin

13. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon

14. aespa’s Winter

15. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha

16. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

17. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

18. aespa’s Karina

19. IVE’s Liz

20. Red Velvet’s Seulgi

21. EXID’s Hani

22. Red Velvet’s Irene

23. IVE’s Gaeul

24. Red Velvet’s Wendy

25. TWICE’s Dahyun

26. IVE’s An Yu Jin

27. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

28. Oh My Girl’s YooA

29. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon

30. LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin

January Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

Jimin from BTS ranked top in the boy group member brand reputation rankings for January. His collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang also contributed to Jimin’s first rank in the list. This is because high-ranking phrases for Jimin included ‘VIBE’, Taeyang, and ‘With You’.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo ranked second on the brand's reputation rankings list, marking an approximately six percent increase in his brand reputation index since December. This might be due to his work on the new K-drama 'Island', which premiered on December 30, 2022 and has taken a break after airing thr part 1. Cha Eun Woo was earlier also seen in several K-dramas, including 'True Beauty', 'Sweet Revenge', 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', and more.

Jungkook from BTS ranked third in the brand reputation rankings for this month. It is rumored that Jungkook will attend the 2023 Grammys award ceremony with RM in February. Last year, Jungkook also released his solo track titled ‘My You’ on Soundcloud. The solo track honors BTS ARMY as Jungkook thanks his fans for always supporting and encouraging him. He dropped his first solo song in 2020 titled as ‘Still With You’, however, he is yet to make his official debut.

Kang Daniel ranked fourth in the brand reputation ranking for January, who shot to limelight in early 2017 by being the winner of a reality competition known as ‘Produce 101’ and becomig a part of the project boy group Wanna One. Some of his single tracks include ‘Antidote’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Paranoia’, and more.

Park Ji Hoon ranked fifth in the brand reputation rankings for January. He debuted in the entertainment industry as a child actor for an advertisement model. He became a part of Wanna One after ranking second in the reality competition known as ‘Produce 101’. The Korean boy band has attained both commercial as well as critical success at the global level.

Here are the top 30 boy group members for brand reputation rankings for this month

1. BTS’ Jimin

2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

3. BTS’ Jungkook

4. Kang Daniel

5. Park Ji Hoon

6. Hwang Min Hyun

7. BTS’ RM

8. BTS’ V

9. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

10. BTS’ SUGA

11. Super Junior’s Sungmin

12. BTS’ J-Hope

13. WINNER’s Song Mino

14. EXO’s Baekhyun

15. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon

16. NCT’s Mark

17. SHINee’s Key

18. NCT’s Haechan

19. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

20. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul

21. NCT’s Jaemin

22. NCT’s Jaehyun

23. SHINee’s Minho

24. NCT’s Jisung

25. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon

26. BIGBANG’s Taeyang

27. Kim Jae Hwan

28. NCT’s Doyoung

29. NCT’s Jungwoo

30. NCT’s Jeno