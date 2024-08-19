BTS' V's 10 unexpected friendships that only true ARMYs know: Ha Ji Won, Park Bo Gum, and more

Kim Taehyung, better known as V from BTS, is not just a talented singer and performer but also a true social butterfly. His friendly and warm nature has led him to form some surprising friendships in the entertainment world. From actors to fellow musicians, V’s circle of friends is as diverse as unexpected.

Today, we’ll explore V’s most unexpected friendships, which show just how open and friendly he is. You’ll discover how he connects with people from different backgrounds and how these friendships have blossomed over time. Whether bonding over shared interests or supporting each other through thick and thin, V’s friendships are proof of his genuine and caring personality.

Here are the stories behind V’s unique friendships, and see why he truly is a social butterfly!

1. Park Bo Gum

V from BTS and actor Park Bo-gum became good friends while hosting a music show together. They enjoy spending time at amusement parks and have even traveled together. Their friendship is well-known among fans, who love seeing their fun and relaxed moments together. This bond shows how V’s friendly nature helps him connect with people easily.

2. Park Seo Joon

V from BTS and actor Park Seo-joon became close friends while working on the drama Hwarang. Park Seo-Joon often compliments V’s acting skills and their strong friendship. They enjoy spending time together and support each other in their careers. This bond shows how well they connected on set and continued their friendship off-screen.

3. Han Ji Won

V from BTS and actress Ha Ji-won are good friends. They have been seen together at many events, showing their close bond. Ha Ji-won has also shared how much she likes BTS’s music. Their friendship is admired by fans, who enjoy seeing their interactions and support for each other.

4. PSY

BTS’s V and PSY became friends when V reached out to PSY for advice on handling global fame. PSY, known for his hit Gangnam Style, shared his experiences and offered guidance. They met up, talked about their challenges, and bonded over their similar experiences in the music industry. V’s friendly nature and PSY’s approachable personality helped them form a strong friendship.

5. Jang Moon Bok

V from BTS and singer Jang Moon-bok were high school classmates in Daegu. They became friends during their school days and have maintained their friendship over the years. The two have been spotted dining together, showing that their bond is still strong. Their long-lasting friendship is proof of the connections they made in their youth.

It’s always heartwarming to see celebrities who have known each other for so long continue to support and spend time with each other. Their story is a great example of how friendships can endure despite busy careers.

6. Park Hyung Sik

V from BTS and Park Hyung-sik became friends while filming the drama Hwarang. Since then, they have stayed close and often supported each other’s work. Their friendship has remained strong, and they frequently cheer each other on in their various projects. It’s great to see how their bond has lasted beyond the show.

7. SHINee’s Min Ho

V from BTS and SHINee’s Minho became friends while working on the drama Hwarang. Since then, they have stayed close and are often seen supporting each other at different events. Their friendship has remained strong, showing how their bond has lasted beyond the show.

8. Choi Woo Shik

BTS’s V and actor Choi Woo Shik are close friends and part of the Wooga Squad, a group of celebrity friends. They met while filming the K-drama Hwarang and have stayed close ever since. V even sang an OST for Choi Woo Shik’s drama Our Beloved Summer. Their friendship is filled with fun moments, like V lending Choi Woo Shik a kimchi container, which led to a funny story about returning it.

BTS’ V truly lives up to his reputation as a social butterfly. His unexpected friendships with stars like Park Bo-gum, Ha Ji-won, and Yook Sung-Jae show how easily he connects with people from different walks of life. Whether bonding over shared interests or enjoying each other’s company, V’s friendly nature shines through.

For ARMYs, it’s heartwarming to see V’s genuine connections and how he values his friends. These friendships not only highlight his warm personality but also remind us of the importance of building meaningful relationships. So, next time you see V hanging out with a new friend, remember it’s just another example of his incredible ability to unite people. Keep cheering for V and his amazing circle of friends!

