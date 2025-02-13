Content or controversial? Friendly Rivalry PHOTO showing Hyeri at Church in revealing fit sparks online debate

Friendly Rivalry has created a stir with the release of its first three episodes this week. Hyeri's performance and her character's uniqueness are being greatly appreciated. The production team of the high school mystery thriller, STUDIO X+U, teased the series' upcoming episode, which included Hyeri's appearance in a church in a revealing outfit. The spoiler still cuts immediately went viral on social media, sparking mixed reviews from fans.

In episode 4 sneak peeks of Friendly Rivalry, Hyeri is seen sitting in a church amidst other devotees. But what doesn't sit right with the audience is her black strapless bralette and mini skirt, which seems unfit for a pristine place like a church. At first, she puts her head down on the prayer table, probably trying to deal with her hangover from last night. The others, strikingly, seem unbothered by her and are focused on their own prayers. She also joins her hands in front of God, seeking his blessings.

She shakes and tears roll down her eyes while she prays desperately. While some fans took the scene to be a required part of the plot's development and for a better understanding of Hyeri's character, Yoo Jae Yi, many praised her for her stunning visuals and powerful acting. However, a few spewed words of criticism for the actress. According to them, no matter whether in real life or on-screen, revealing clothes in a church is disrespectful to the holy spirit.

Despite the criticism, the majority of people expressed eagerness for the episode, scheduled to be released tonight. They can't wait to watch how Yoo Jae Yi balances her dual lives as a top student during the day and as a loud party person at night.