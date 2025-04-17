Roh Jeong Eui's Crushology 101 ranks No. 1 in Europe, North America and 17 other countries despite dropping ratings in Korea

Crushology 101, starring Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min and Cha Ji Won kicked off on April 11-12 with its first two episodes. The webtoon-based romance story failed to register the desired viewer count in South Korea, however, it became a global hit. It resonated with overseas viewers more than with its home nation netizens. The series reportedly trended in charts of various countries, including prominent nations like North America and Europe, as reported by K-media Wikitree on April 16.

According to Kakao Entertainment's April 16 report, Crushology 101 made a strong global debut, releasing simultaneously in 106 countries. It quickly topped the charts in as many as 18 regions. The Lee Chae Min-Roh Jeong Eui drama ranked No. 2 overall on KOCOWA+, which covers North America, Latin America, Europe, and Oceania. The series also secured the No. 2 spot on Japan's U-NEXT platform. However, the drama's disappointing domestic numbers presented a stark contrast to its international popularity.

The drama's premiere episode scored 1.3% and after the second episode's airing, viewership dropped even further, to 0.9% nationwide, according to a report by Nielsen Korea. That marked a significant decline compared to its predecessor, Seo Kang Joon's Undercover High School, which achieved a decent 5.6% debut rating, maintained a steady run and concluded with a 5.8% rating. Despite featuring trendy young actors and being adapted from a popular Kakao Webtoon with 170 million cumulative views, Crushology 101 failed to make the expected impact in the domestic nation.

The drama follows Ban Hui Jin, popularly known as Bunny (played by Roh Jeong Eui), who agrees to date a man, considered physically unattractive, only because of his persistent pursuing of her. However, he reveals his inner ugliness, leading her to undergo an embarrassing breakup. Following that, she meets three men with perfectly sculpted features, and is confused as to whom her heart races for more.

The drama airs every Friday and Saturday on Viki, Kocowa, TVING or Wavve at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST/8:50 AM EST). In the upcoming episodes, releasing on April 11 and 12, we will see more of the jealous side of Hwang Jae Yeol (Lee Chae Min), who will figure out his feelings for Bunny in the process.

