Dear Oppa: A fan from Ghana reveals she loved Kim Soo Hyun protecting Suzy in Dream High via an open letter

Dear Oppa: In today's edition of the series, we feature a letter from a fan from Ghana addressed to Kim Soo Hyun. Here's what the fan has to tell the It's Okay To Not Be Okay star.

Kim Soo Hyun had a memorable 2020. The year marked his return to the small screen after his compulsory military training. At first, he left fans in splits with his cameo in Crash Landing On You. The South Korean star then bowled everyone over with his performance in It's Okay To Not Be Okay, opposite Seo Ye Ji. While we look back at the year he's had, a fan of the actor from Ghana reached out to the actor and shared her thoughts on his small screen journey until It's Okay To Not Be Okay.

Read her complete letter below:

Dear Kim Soo Hyun,

As am writing this letter to you, am thinking about your first series I watched that made me fall for your charm, Dream High. My name is Laurita Zena, am from Ghana. I loved the way you protected Bae Suzy and I also cried with you, I watched all your series on Netflix from Moon Embracing The Sun, The Producers, My Love From The Star, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and of course Dream High, I even watch your cameos in Crash Landing On You and Hotel Del Luna. I then googled to know more about you. Because you are my dream guy. I always pray when am about to go to bed to always dream about you. You are very sweet and have a gentle soul. I hope I save enough money so that I can come to South Korea to meet you even if it from afar, my hard work will be worth it. I even plan on visiting all the places in your series and try all the food you ate in your series too. Please stay safe until we meet in person or from afar.

