The dog names you pick will determine which BLACKPINK alum matches your personality

Do you love dogs and BLACKPINK? Boy, have we got the right quiz for you! Spend 5 minutes of your Sunday picking some doggie names, or maybe a hypothetical pet! And in return, we’re telling you which BLACKPINK alum out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is the closest match to your personality! All you gotta do is pick some simple dog names in our quiz below and wait for the result. Scroll down to take the quiz and find your true BLACKPINK personality!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ