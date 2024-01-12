Dr Romantic 3 star Ahn Hyo Seop shuts down dating rumors; reveals, ‘I don't have a girlfriend’

South Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop has been making buzz not only for his successful acting career but also for his dating life. Since he is one of the most charming and gentle actors, he is often linked with co-stars, namely Kim Yoo Jung from Lovers of the Red Sky, Kim Se Jeong from Business Proposal, and Lee Sung-kyung from Dr. Romantic.

Amidst these dating speculations, Ahn Hyo Seop took to Weverse DM on January 10 and declared his relationship status as single. He clearly stated, “I don't have a girlfriend,” putting an end to all the baseless rumors. Besides, he also expressed gratitude to his fans for loving his work and added that he is dedicated to understanding the art of learning how to love. However, he also highlighted the importance of respecting his privacy. After this, fans also shared heartwarming messages to encourage the actor!

Ahn Hyo Seop’s dating rumors have been swirling around ever since he was spotted helping actress Lee Sung Kyung, his co-star from Dr. Romantic, at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards. A video went viral from the ceremony, where the duo was seen sharing a warm hug and the actor also lent his coat to Lee Sung Kyung. Ahn Hyo Seop was lauded by fans as they called him a true gentleman, while the pair’s off-screen chemistry was so natural that people couldn't stop shipping them in real life.

Ahn Hyo Seop on the work front

Ahn Hyo Seop is a Canadian actor and singer of South Korean origin. He debuted in the entertainment world with a song titled Love You and then transitioned to acting with the MBC drama, Splash Splash Love (2015). After playing supporting roles in a couple of shows such as One More Happy Ending (2016), Still 17 (2018), and more, he landed his first-ever lead role in Queen of the Ring (2017). He gained immense popularity with the sci-fi series Abyss (2019), the rom-com drama Business Proposal (2022), and more.

In 2023, the actor impressed the audience yet again with two back-to-back hit shows, namely A Time Called You and Dr. Romantic 3.

