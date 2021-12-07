Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding EXCLUSIVE: Actress to dub for THIS show before her nuptials

It’s raining weddings in B-town. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Chandigarh wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now in the news for their royal nuptials, which is to take place on December 9 in Rajasthan. Next week, Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain are also tying the knot in Mumbai, with the pre-wedding festivities beginning from Sunday. Now Pinkvilla has learnt that while Ankita is busy preparing for her big day, she is also honouring her work commitments simultaneously.

A source close to the development informs that Ankita will dub for the next season of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 – It’s never too late before she gets busy with her wedding. “Ankita will dub for the next episodes of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 this week. She wanted to make sure that she completes all her work commitments before her wedding functions begin,” informs the source.

Meanwhile on the wedding front, last month Ankita had hosted a bachelorette party, which was attended by Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunal Thakur and Rashami Desai, among many others. Last week, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had also hosted a pre-wedding function at their residence, pictures of which had gone viral on the social media.

Reports of Ankita and Vicky’s wedding had started doing the rounds in late October, and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ankita’s family will be flying down from Indore for the big day, while Vicky’s family is coming to Mumbai from his hometown. They will be getting married in a traditional ceremony, which will be followed by a reception.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Gurdas Maan’s wife Manjeet on Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s wedding; Reveals if singer will perform