Boney Kapoor on Maidaan: It will be a jewel in Ajay Devgn’s cap, every Indian will be proud

The Number Game: Boney Kapoor reveals that the Ajay Devgn fronted sport drama will be wrapped up by the month of May. Also opens up about the clash with RRR in October. Watch Interview:

Over the last few days, Pinkvilla has given exclusive updates on the Thala Ajith starrer Valimai as also the soon to release Vakeel Saab fronted by Pawan Kalyan. The common link for the two was Boney Kapoor, who is producing the two most awaited films of Tamil and Telugu industry. The filmmaker got candid with Pinkvilla on our special segment, The Number Game, and we gave a teaser of what he had to share to our readers. The video has now gone live on YouTube (Link embedded below) and now, we bring an update about another Boney Kapoor production, the fronted, Maidaan, which is the biopic of former football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim.

The film is carrying fantastic inside reports, with the ones who have seen the rushes terming it to be one of Ajay Devgn’s best films till date. When asked on the status quo of the film, which is gearing up for an October release, Boney Kapoor said, “Maidaan shoot is almost done, except for the matches. We have a set up in place, which was earlier dismantled due to the uncertainties and that is what has increased our budget tremendously. We have around 30 – 35 days of shoot remaining for the matches, and we plan to wrap up the film by the month of May. There will be a lot of breaks in between the shoots as the ground will have to be restructured.”

Amit (Sharma, director) has done a fantastic job and it would be rated among the better films made in our country. When the film releases, every Indian would be proud.” Boney Kapoor

He however believes that Maidaan will be among the best films of the year. “I am happy with the way the film has shaped up, in-fact, I think, this will be among the jewels in Ajay Devgn’s cap. I have been lucky to be associated with the film, and this will be a jewel for everyone involved. Amit (Sharma, director) has done a fantastic job and it would be rated among the better films made in our country. When the film releases, every Indian would be proud.”

Boney Kapoor also spoke his heart out about the clash of Maidaan with RRR and we give our reader a small teaser of what he had to say. When asked, if the clash is confirmed, and he sighed, “We will see how it pans out. It was unethical for those people to announce on the same day, despite the same actor being the main lead of my film and one of the heroes of their film. I would take this to my grave, and it’s almost like stabbing on the back of the hero.”

In the exclusive video interview, Boney Kapoor also spoke about how his production, The starrer Wanted brought the audience back to the single screens, answered if Thala Ajith’s Valimai will be a Pan-India release, and also gave an update if he is collaborating with Thala Ajith again on #Thala61. He also had a rather bold take on the co-relation between critical acclaim and box-office collections, which made a lot of sense. Watch full video interview of Boney Kapoor on the fourth episode of The Number Game below:

Also Read| Boney Kapoor on Thala Ajith’s Valimai: It’s a film that will satisfy not just fans, but every film buff

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×