BREAKING: Adipurush trailer out digitally on May 9; Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer confirmed for June 16 release

The Om Raut directed Adipurush is keenly awaited by fans across the globe. The film fronted by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has been the talking point of the town over the last few months and its release is finally round the corner. According to sources close to the development, the theatrical trailer of Adipurush will be out digitally on May 9, 2023.

Adipurush trailer out on May 9

“Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar will unveil the trailer of Adipurush at a grand event in Mumbai on May 9, 2023. It’s approximately 3 minute long trailer that will take the audience into the world of Ramayana,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that before screening it to the world on May 9, Adipurush team will exclusively showcase the trailer for Prabhas fans in Hyderabad on May 8.

“It’s going to be a 3D screening for the fans in Hyderabad. Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush believe that fans are the support system for any film and it’s a gesture from their end to appreciate all the support given by the fans to Adipurush over the last 2 years,” the source added. With talks of delay in Jawan, there is a strong buzz within the industry that Adipurush release will be advanced from June 16 to June 2.

Adipurush confirmed for June 16 release

However, our source categorically denies the development. The source sets the record straight, “Adipurush will release on June 16 as scheduled. There will be no change in the date based on other films and they are clear on bringing the film across the globe on June 16. It’s going to be a 37 day long campaign leading to the film release. There are some great devotional songs in the album which will be out post the trailer,” the source concluded.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is among the most expensive spectacles of Indian Cinema and is based on Ramayana. While Prabhas will be seen as lord Ram, Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.