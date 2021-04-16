Casting Coup: Saif Ali Khan & Tabu would be an apt choice if American Beauty is ever remade in Hindi

This Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening starrer black comedy-drama is a classic. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if it’s remake is ever made in India.

When director Sam Mendes makes a film, you watch it. And his 1999 black comedy-drama, American Beauty should be on the top of your watch list. This one of a kind film features Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening in the lead, and largely revolves around Lester Burnham’s (played by Spacey) mid-life crisis and its after effects. While it’s dark humour is one of the strong elements in the movie, American Beauty's tight script and the unexpected twists add on to its greatness.

In fact, the film was a hit at the 72nd Academy Awards. It bagged the coveted trophy for Best Picture, Best Actor (Spacey), Best Director (Mendes), Best Original Screenplay (Alan Ball) and Best Cinematography (Conrad Hall). American Beauty may not be very likeable at the first glance, but it grows on you - thus proving its longevity and relevance even today. It’s global theme attracts audiences from all over the world, and we wonder if American Beauty is ever to be remade in India, which actors would suit the part. Ram Gopal Verma’s Nishabd was reportedly loosely inspired by this Hollywood film, but a remake of it has never been attempted.

In American Beauty, Spacey’s Burnham goes through an emotional and physical transformation. It covers a wide variety of emotions, and I believe would be a perfect choice to play this part. Time and again, Saif has proved his versatility with films like Omkara and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and this one too is right up his alley.

Then there is Carolyn Burnham played by Bening, and just like Spacey’s this one too is a layered character and deserves a great actress to portray it. I believe will be an apt choice to play Lester’s wife if a Hindi remake is ever made.

Another important character in the movie is Lester and Carolyn’s 16-year-old daughter, Jane. She isn’t particularly very fond of her parents, but her equation with a friend and a boyfriend play major roles in the narrative of this film. Thora Birch had undoubtedly made the character her own, and I believe Radhika Madan will be able to do it as well.

The character that brings a twist in the film is Angela Hayes, which was played by Mena Suvari. Burnham is majorly attracted to her, and it is this infatuation that prompts many changes in Burnham. I couldn’t think of anyone else except Tara Sutaria for this part.

There is also Ricky Fitts, who is Jane’s boyfriend in the film. Played by Wes Bentley, his character’s fate is intertwined with that of Lester’s, resulting in an unfortunate end, which you’ll have to watch the film to know about. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be a perfect fit for the Hindi version of American Beauty.

This Sam Mendes directorial is a classic. If at all it’s ever made in Bollywood, I hope it would be done with utmost responsibility.

Also Read | Ajeeb Daastaans Review: An emotional ride but not without the bumps; Konkona & Aditi’s segment stands out

Share your comment ×