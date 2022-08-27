Delhi Crime 2 EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah on debate about term ‘Madam sir’; Director adds ‘Intention isn’t sexist’

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime 2 released recently, and has received a lot of love from the audience. In the show, Shefali’s character DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is referred to as Madam sir by her colleagues. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Shefali, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Dugal, and director Tanuj Chopra if the term is sexist, here’s what they had to say. “A lot of debate and conversation happens around this, but there was a very interesting thing I was told when I did season 1. Actually Chaya ma’am told me, she said, ‘It doesn’t matter what they call me, as far as I get the job done.’ And it really doesn’t,” says Shefali Shah.

She further adds, “Also, she is not here to correct people’s point of views, which are not affecting her job and the society. She knows it comes only from love and respect. She is not going to go to every constable in the cop station correcting them. Her whole thing is, ‘Kuch bhi bulao, mera kaam sahi karo’. And it only comes from love and respect, or it just comes ki acha this is the term. Honestly, I love the term, I love it. I think it’s just so endearing. So you know har cheez ko dissect karne ki mujhe zarurat nahin lagti.”

Tanuj Chopra elaborates, “The intention of the term isn’t sexist, if you think about it. It’s about respect and power. Maybe the word itself is strange, but it always comes from someone who is referring to Vartika. So the intention is one of respect.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

