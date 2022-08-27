EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to see a cameo from Just Sul and Abdu Rozik; Deets Inside

Yesterday, Salman Khan officially announced the title of his next with director Farhad Samji. The film is called Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The superstar actor also unveiled his look from the movie with an emotional video message. The text in the video read, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it, Salman Khan.” Pinkvilla has another exciting update on this much awaited film.

We have heard that the makers have roped in popular social media influencer Just Sul and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik for a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. They will feature in a special track alongside Salman Khan, and will be shooting for it tomorrow. Confirming the news, Abdu Rozik says, “I met Salman bhai at an award function and bonded well with him. That’s how we started talking, and he offered me a chance in Bollywood. This is my maiden venture and I am nervous and excited. I am now lovingly called chota bhaijaan by people I meet.”

Rozik is all praise for Salman Khan, and says he is a great human being, who has a good heart. “I cannot be more grateful. I hope that I can repay him one day for this opportunity. He is a very sweet man,” says the 18-year-old singer.

Just Sul’s official spokesperson also confirmed the news to Pinkvilla. The mechanical engineer turned internet sensation who shot to fame with his parody vines, is currently in Mumbai for professional reasons.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

Also Read | Brahmastra: Jr NTR to grace pre-release event of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer as a chief guest