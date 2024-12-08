Nana Patekar says he'd have been in 'underworld' if hadn't become actor, recalls fallout with Sanjay Leela Bhansali; 'The way I yelled...'

Veteran actor Nana Pateka's short-tempered nature has often mired him in controversies known to everyone. Recently, the veteran actor admitted being a violent person while reflecting on his fallout with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He also mentioned if he wasn't an actor, he would've ended up being in the 'underworld.'

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nana Patekar admitted that people were scared of him as he was "too violent" and didn't speak much. He mentioned he is less violent now, but earlier his actions would speak for him. He noted that even today if somebody provokes him, he ends up beating them.

"If I had not become an actor, I would have been in the underworld. I am not kidding. I am extremely serious about this. Acting gave me an outlet. This became a way of me taking out my frustration" he stated further adding that he has had a lot of fights and beaten a lot of people, many of whom he doesn't even remember the names.

He further went on to recall his infamous fallout with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Khamoshi. "There are possibilities of me returning to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but I guess the way I yelled at him, he must have felt bad. We didn't work after that," he said, noting that the fight didn't make any difference in their respective lives.

The Vanvaas actor stated that he misses working with the Heeramandi actor, but the problem lies with him being "rude." He acknowledged that he uses extremely harsh words, which must have upset Bhansali.

Nana stated that he never tried to clarify anything with him, stressing the fact that what is the use of knowing each other for so long if one feels the need to explain little things to each other? "I don't even see it as my fault. Let's see, we will sort it out when the time comes," he said on a concluding note.

On the work front, Nana is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vanvaas. Directed by Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, the film features Utkarsh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, and Simrat Kaur in the key roles. It is poised to release on December 20, 2024.

