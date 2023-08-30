EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan in talks with Killa and Paatal Lok director Avinash Arun for Ujjwal Nikam Biopic

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan are joining hands on the biopic of Public Prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam (READ HERE). We also revealed that the film has been in the scripting stage for a while now and the team has finally managed to crack the basic storyboard chronicling the journey of Ujjwal Nikam and the iconic court battles that he fought. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan is in talks with Avinash Arun to direct the Ujjwal Nikam biopic.

Aamir Khan in talks with National Award-Winning Director Avinash Arun for Ujjwal Nikam Biopic

According to sources close to the development, Aamir is mighty impressed by Avinash’s vision for cinema and is looking to collaborate with him on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic. Avinash Arun is known for the National Award-Winning Marathi film, Killa and the much-loved OTT series, Paatal Lok. “Avinash is working closely with Aamir and Dinesh Vijan to develop the screenplay of the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic. All the stakeholders are happy with the right energies associated with the project and are keen to take the film on floors next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

The cast of the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic is still kept under wraps, however, there has been chatter in the industry about Aamir himself being interested in portraying the character of one of India’s most celebrated public prosecutors. “It’s still not confirmed if Aamir will act in the film himself or if will he get another person on board. There are all sorts of conversations happening, and the team is also figuring out the permutation combinations with regard to the casting. He might just surprise everyone by acting in the film, or may just be associated as a producer,” the source informed, adding further that surprises and Aamir Khan go hand in hand. However, one can say with surety that Ujjwal Nikam Biopic is definitely among the 5 to 6 scripts that Aamir is considering to take up in the capacity of an actor.

Aamir Khan commits himself for Rajkumar Santoshi's next film

The Ujjwal Nikam Biopic will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions with Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios and is presently in the pre-production stage. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently reported that Aamir Khan has also signed a two-film deal with iconic director Rajkumar Santoshi, and has committed himself to act in the first film to be helmed by the filmmaker. The movie is touted to be an entertainer and will go on floors next year, marking a reunion for the actor-director duo after 30 years of Andaz Apna Apna.

Aamir is also in talks with director Rajkumar Hirani for his next directorial after Dunki, but that’s far away from going on floors. There is a possibility of Aamir taking up 2 films (one of which is Rajkumar Santoshi’s next) before reuniting with his 3 Idiots director. Interestingly, Aamir Khan Productions has 3 films in the pre-production stage - Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, Champions Remake, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Entertainer. Off the 3, Champions Remake will be led by Farhan Akthar, whereas Rajkumar Santoshi's film is an out-and-out Aamir Khan film. We are working to get exact details on the cast of Ujjwal Nikam's biopic – if it's with Aamir as an actor, or someone else stepping in the titular role. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite 30 years after Andaz Apna Apna; Filming begins in January