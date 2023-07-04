EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan Productions gets into the Studio Model – Has 4 Films in the making

In October last year, Aamir Khan announced that he will be taking a break from acting to focus on spending time with family and work on developing a slate as a producer. Ever since then, the actor has been spotted at various celebrations, but there has not been a concrete update on the future of his acting career. Recently, we reported that Aamir Khan has roped in Farhan Akhtar to play the lead in the official remake of the Spanish film, Champions. The film will be directed by RS Prassana and will go on floors by October this year.

Aamir Khan ropes in Seema Pahwa for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey remake

Champions Remake aside, Aamir Khan is ready to take another film on floors soon. According to sources, Aamir Khan has acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam Film, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and is all set to take the Hindi remake on floors soon. The film will be directed by Seema Pahwa, who made her debut as a director with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Sources confirm that the film is in the development stage with Fatima Sana Shaikh leading the cast, stepping into the shoes of Darshana Rajendran from the original. It will be jointly produced by Aamir Khan with RS Prassana.

The two films aside, Aamir Khan Productions has two other films in the postproduction stage – Pritam Pyaare directed by Sunil Pandey, starring Sanjay Mishra with Aamir Khan in an extended cameo, and the Kiran Rao-directed Lapata Ladies. “Both the films are at present on the edit table and Aamir is himself foreseeing the process of editing the film. He plans to bring them into the cinema halls next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

Aamir Khan Productions goes the studio way

Apart from the films, Aamir is developing several other films for his banner and is on the hunt for scripts for the production front. On his own acting front, there isn’t anything locked now, though buzz is indicating that the actor is on the lookout for potential subjects as his next. "With multiple films in various stages of development, Aamir is definitely following the studio model. He is willing to make quality films for the audience, but as a producer," the source concluded.

There's also a buzz of Aamir Khan producing the Love Today Remake with son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, however, we are yet to have a confirmation on the same. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

