POLL: Aamir Khan or Jr NTR, who will look best as Dadasaheb Phalke? VOTE as SZP actor also reunites with Rajkumar Hirani for biopic

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you on Wednesday (May 14) that Jr NTR is all set to headline the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, directed by SS Rajamouli. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are also set to reunite for a new biopic based on the life of Phalke, often regarded as the ‘Father of Indian cinema.’

It has been reported that the upcoming biopic will be set against the backdrop of India’s independence struggle. It will chronicle Dadasaheb Phalke’s journey as an artist who started from scratch, laid the foundation for the industry that eventually became the world’s largest film industry.

The script was in development for over four years with Rajkumar Hirani, while his long-time collaborator Abhijat Joshi and writers Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj were also involved in the writing process.

According to reports, Aamir Khan will start prep on the film soon after the release of his upcoming comedy caper, Sitaare Zameen Par, while the shoot will begin in October 2025. As per India Today, the authenticity in the film will be ensured as VFX studios from Los Angeles have been enlisted to create AI-generated visuals that capture the period setting of the film.

In addition to this, Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, has also extended his support to share anecdotes and personal insights to the project.



It is worth mentioning that in September 2023, SS Rajamouli announced Made In India to be produced by Varun Gupta (Max Studios) and SS Karthikeya (Showing Business). Ever since, the RRR director has been diligently working on the script, and finally, Jr NTR has agreed to do the project.

A source close to the development informed us that the War 2 actor was "blown away" by the lesser-known tales of the legendary figure. It has also been revealed that Jr NTR is excited to play the father of Indian Cinema on the big screen.

