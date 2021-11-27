EXCLUSIVE: FIRST wedding guest confirmed at Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Udaipur shaadi

Who will be part of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding baraat at their wedding next month? Well, now we know. Vicky's director Shashank Khaitan (who attended Varun Dhawan's wedding earlier this year) will be attending it and is one of the first guests to be confirmed. The traditional Punjabi wedding will be held at the beautiful, 14th-century fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The fort, with two palaces and two temples inside it, has been converted into the Six Senses resort and spa which also has the Barwara lake and the couple are said to have booked the entire resort for their upcoming nuptials with their team looking into the security arrangements on a daily level.



Says a wedding guest, "Katrina and Vicky's wedding is expected to take place on December 9 while the engagement, mehndi and sangeet ceremonies will take place on the 7th and 8th of December. It will be a blend of the traditional and modern with the couple planning everything down to the smallest details. It is the most special occassion of their lives and they want to be sure every memory is a treasured one. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Vicky in the recently-concluded Govinda Mera Naam, is attending the wedding as part of the actor's baraatis. Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina's entourage. While KJo is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky's side, Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress' side. Shashank is the first wedding guest to be confirmed. He will be taking a brief break from his directorial, Dono Mile Iss Tarah, starring debutant Shanaya Kapoor, to attend the wedding. Karan and Farah are currently shooting a romantic track on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Delhi for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani but are expected to wind up before Katrina and Vicky's wedding. Katrina's close friends Arpita Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri will also attend the wedding but their brother Salman, who encouraged this relationship and wedding, may not be able to attend as he is in UAE for a show. Katrina's buddy Ali Abbas Zafar is shooting in Dubai for his new project with Shahid Kapoor, so he may not be able to make it too for the wedding."

For the wedding, the couple is making sure that no expense is spared for a lavish yet exclusive event for family and friends. "The media is off limits with mobile phones not allowed, like it was at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding (which took place at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018). They have booked the entire hotel with each room costing lakhs of rupees. It's not just a high profile wedding but a costly one costing over three crore. The resort has 48 suites and the couple is said to have booked the entire property to retain privacy and make it a discreet wedding. After the wedding, pictures of the ceremonies will be given out to the media."

While the roka ceremony is said to have happened at Vicky's Andheri apartment a few months ago. Katrina's chunni and sagai (engagement) ceremonies will apparently take place at the resort before the wedding. The source says that in all likelihood, like Priyanka and Nick's wedding, Vicky and Katrina too will have two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian to pay respect to and honour each other's traditions. "The actress' entire family of six sisters, brother and mother Suzanne Turqotte will attend the wedding as will Vicky's parents Sham and Veena and his brother Sunny. Katrina's wedding gown is being designed by an Indian designer, very close to her and who is known for his exquisite workmanship and detailing for his work."

Post wedding too, Katrina and Vicky have rented an extremely expensive apartment in a luxury complex in Mumbai. The source adds, "Vicky and Katrina have rented a duplex flat on the eighth floor, at the high rise apartment, Rajmahal, in Juhu costing them Rs 8 lakh per month over a period of five years. They will shift into their apartment after the wedding."

